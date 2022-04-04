Police constable Nazmul Tareq suspended

Police constable Nazmul Tareq was suspended on Monday over harassing a female lecturer of Tejgaon College in Dhaka for wearing bindi (teep).

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) deputy commissioner Faruk Hossain confirmed the development to Prothom Alo.

Faruk Hossain said a two-membered committee has been formed to probe the incident. The committee has been asked to submit the investigation report by next three days.