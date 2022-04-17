Police do not know reason behind over 2000 unnatural deaths

The police officials say that a case of unnatural death is recorded when there is no information of instigation to commit suicide. In case of suicide, most of the families do not want to conduct a post-mortem on the deceased. They do not want to file any complaint against anybody either. However, according to the law, post-mortem is mandatory in all the cases of unnatural death. If the post-mortem report reveals a different reason of death, police takes it as a murder case.

In the case of the schoolgirl of Kadamtali area, police have brought allegations of non-cooperation against the family. Prothom Alo spoke to the father of that schoolgirl on 20 March. When he was informed over the phone that the post-mortem report has revealed that his daughter was killed after being raped, he said he has no complaint against anyone. He also claimed that the real information did not come up in the post-mortem report. He didn’t want to talk about this after so long.

The Kadamtali police station falls under the Wari Zone of DMP. Speaking to Prothom Alo, deputy commissioner of DMP’s Wari zone, Shah Iftekhar Ahmed said that they couldn’t solve the case due to non-cooperation of the deceased’s family and lack of evidence. They went to the house of the victim several times. However, the family members do not want to reveal any information. They don’t want the police to investigate the matter either.