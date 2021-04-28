Police question MP's son Sharun over Munia's 'suicide'

Police have opened an investigation into the case filed against Bashundhara Group managing director for instigating Musharrat Jahan Munia, 21, to commit suicide in a flat of Gulshan in Dhaka on Monday.

A source asked for some information from the ruling party whip's son Sharun Chowdhury following some screenshot of online conversations--took place between him (Sharun) and Munia--went viral on social media, Facebook on Tuesday afternoon.

Sharun told Prothom Alo that, he answered everything what he was asked for. But he didn’t want to reveal the identity of that source.

A speculation went viral on the social media, Facebook, that Musharrat Jahan Munia had a talk with Sharun Chowdhury before her death--led to the source to speak with Sharun.

Sharun is the son of Shamsul Haque Chowdhury, lawmaker of Chattogram-12 constituency and whip of the parliament. He told Prothom Alo that a source asked him on Tuesday evening whether he knows Munia or not.