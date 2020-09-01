Police show 81 workers returning from Vietnam arrested

Police have arrested 81 migrant workers returning from Vietnam. The workers were preparing to return home after formal quarantine at Diabari of the capital on Tuesday morning.

Police, however, took them to the court instead. This was confirmed by the Turag police station.

The workers returned to the country from Vietnam on 18 August after losing everything, having been entrapped by the brokers. On their return to Dhaka by special flight, they faced repeated interrogation.

Police stepped up their activities just two days before their quarantine was over.