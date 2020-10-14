Police unable to find 'mastermind' of GCC engineer Delwar murder

Noor Nabi said he heard three people excluding the assistant engineer Anis who had enmity with Delwar. One of them is Tota, a contractor of Konabari area. Tota wanted an inflated bill in a work, but Delwar refused to approve that. Another one is Nasir member who had hostility with Delwar over a work of widening a road. Other is Monirul Islam, who is a friend of GCC mayor Jahangir Alam and also known as his personal assistant. Family members heard that Delwar was instructed by the mayor through one of his colleagues to abide by Monirul and associates.

Besides, GCC accountant Golam Kibria on 4 June threatened Delwar’s wife over phone. Delwar’s family alleged that Kibria asked them not to mention the name of anyone other than the three arrested.

Kibria on Tuesday told Prothom Alo, “GCC mayor told me that if anyone wants to know anything about the incident should contact him.”

He denied telling anything else over the matter.

Golam Kibria himself is indicted in a case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on 13 June 2016. He was incarcerated for three months in connection with the case filed over money embezzlement. According to the law, Kibria, after being named in the charge sheet, should have remained suspended till the case is resolved but he is still working.

Tota contractor’s original name is Md Abdur Rahim. He is the project director of UDC Construction. They are working on a project worth Tk 274.2 million.

He told Prothom Alo that they got the work after Delwar had been transferred to Nagar Bhaban from Konabari. He oversaw their work for around one and a half months after returning to Konabari.

Rahim said there was no question of enmity as they didn’t have any bill pending from Delwar.