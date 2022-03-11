Police yet to ascertain if deceased Mahmudur was Harris Chowdury

Police have started investigating the whereabouts of Harris Chowdhury after news broke about his death. Officials said they are yet to know if the BNP politician, who is named in Interpol red list, is alive or dead.

Deputy inspector general (media and operations) of police headquarters Haider Ali Khan told Prothom Alo that they cannot make any announcement officially about the news of Harris Chowdhury’s death without any proof. Harris Chowdhury is convicted with life term in 21 August grenade attack case. He is also indicted in other cases. The investigating officers of the cases have been asked to submit reports upon taking information about Harris Chowdhury.

News broke at the beginning of the year that BNP chairperson and former prime minister Khaleda Zia’s political advisor Harris Chowdhury has died.