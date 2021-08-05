Pori Moni placed on 4-day remand

Earlier in the day, Pori Moni was sued with the Banani police station under the Narcotics Control Act.
RAB filed the case on Thursday evening.
Pori Moni's manager Ashraful Islam has also been made accused in this case. RAB also filed cases separately against Nazrul Raj and Sabuj Ali with the same police station under the Narcotics Control Act.
Earlier on Wednesday, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) detained the actress Pori Moni following a raid on her residence at Banani in Dhaka.
RAB said they recovered some drugs and liquor from her possession during the raid.
RAB members interrogated her at her residence.