Pori Moni placed on 4-day remand

Pori Moni has been produced before the chief metropolitan magistrate court in Dhaka on Thursday evening.
Film actress Pori Moni has been placed on a four-day remand in a case filed under the Narcotics Control Act.

Dhaka metropolitan magistrate Mamunur Rashid gave the order on Thursday night

Earlier in the day, Pori Moni was sued with the Banani police station under the Narcotics Control Act.

RAB filed the case on Thursday evening.

Pori Moni's manager Ashraful Islam has also been made accused in this case. RAB also filed cases separately against Nazrul Raj and Sabuj Ali with the same police station under the Narcotics Control Act.

Earlier on Wednesday, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) detained the actress Pori Moni following a raid on her residence at Banani in Dhaka.

RAB said they recovered some drugs and liquor from her possession during the raid.

RAB members interrogated her at her residence.

