GK Shamim jailed for 10 years in money laundering case

A Dhaka court handed down a 10-year prison sentence to Golam Kibria Shamim, also known as GK Shamim, a former leader of Jubo League who was expelled from the party, UNB reports.
The case against him pertained to money laundering.
Additionally, the court sentenced seven of his bodyguards to four years in jail each for aiding Shamim in obtaining the illicit funds. The Public Prosecutor, Azad Rahman, provided this information.
In its remarks, the court stated that money launderers do not adhere to any particular ideology and emphasised the need for collective resistance to safeguard the national interest and promote the country's development.
Earlier, the prosecution and the defence had completed their arguments and the judge so far recorded statements of 23 prosecution witnesses, including the complainant of the case.
The investigating officer of the case CID’s Senior Assistant Superintendent of Police Abu Sayeed submitted chargesheet against the accused on 4 August in 2020.
On 10 November of the same year, the same court framed charges against GK Shamim and his seven bodyguards in the case.
Shamim and his bodyguards rejected the charges and pleaded not guilty.
GK Shamim, who was known as an influential contractor of Sabujbagh, Basabo and Motijheel areas of the capital, was arrested on 20 September, 2019 from Niketan area during a drive against casino and other anti-social business.
Seven of his bodyguards were also arrested during the raid.
RAB members seized Fixed Deposit Receipts (FDRs) worth Tk 16.5 million, Tk 18 million in cash and a huge stash of foreign currencies.
A foreign-made pistol, seven shotguns and a huge cache of bullets were also seized from the office of ‘GKB & Company Pvt Limited’.
The elite force lodged three cases—one under the narcotics control, one under the money-laundering prevention and the other under the arms acts—against Shamim with Gulshan police on 21 September.