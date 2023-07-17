GK Shamim jailed for 10 years in money laundering case

A Dhaka court handed down a 10-year prison sentence to Golam Kibria Shamim, also known as GK Shamim, a former leader of Jubo League who was expelled from the party, UNB reports.

The case against him pertained to money laundering.

Additionally, the court sentenced seven of his bodyguards to four years in jail each for aiding Shamim in obtaining the illicit funds. The Public Prosecutor, Azad Rahman, provided this information.