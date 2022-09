A case has been filed against eight people including Eden Mohila College unit Chhatra League president Tamanna Jesmin alias Riva and general secretary Razia Sultana on charges of extortion and attempted murder.

The six other accused are: Nuzat Faria Ruksana, Mim Islam, Nur Jahan, Ritu Akhter, Onika Tabassum and Kamrun Nahar.

College unit BCL vice-president Jannatul Ferdous filed the case with the Dhaka chief metropolitan magistrate court on Wednesday.

Magistrate Syed Mustafa Reza Nur ordered the officer-in-charge of Lalbagh police station to investigate the allegation. The court has also given an order to submit the investigate report by 24 October.

Court bench assistant Towhid Khan confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.