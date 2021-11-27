Pre-polls violence: One hacked to death in Brahmanbaria

Sharmin Akhter, the niece of the deceased, said that they were going to see a physician in Brahmanbaria early in the morning. When they stopped by a tea stall at Khagatua Bazar, some people came with sharp weapons, led by boat symbol supporters Rob Mia, Shafiq Mia, Alam Mia, Fazu and Liton Mia.
“My uncle was hacked twice by his opponents, once at the spot and then in a CNG autorickshaw,” she said.
Masud was rushed to Nabinagar Sadar Hospital in critical condition. As his condition deteriorated, he was being taken to Dhaka and died on the way.
Independent chairman candidate VP Maruf claimed that Masud had been brutally killed as part of the planned attack on his supporters.
Meanwhile, boat symbol candidate Syed Zahid Hossain Shakil said the issue must get a fair trial. "None of my activists and supporters were involved in the incident. It occurred due to their previous dispute," he said.
Nabinagar police officer-in-charge Aminur Rashid claimed it to be an isolated incident.
Police have been deployed at the spot. Legal action will be taken on the basis of the complaint, he said.
Upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) Ekramul Siddique said legal action would be taken on the basis of an investigation.