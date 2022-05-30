Crime

Harassment of female student in Narsingdi

Prime accused arrested

Correspondent
Narsingdi
RAB - 11 has arrested Marzia Akter alias Sayma alias Shila who harassed a female student at the Narsingdi railway station for her attire
RAB - 11 has arrested Marzia Akter alias Sayma alias Shila who harassed a female student at the Narsingdi railway station for her attire

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) - 11 has arrested the woman who harassed a female student at the Narsingdi railway station over her attire. She was arrested from one of her relative’s houses in Itakhola area of Shibpur upazila at around 3.00am on Monday.

Flight Lieutenant Towhidul Mobin Khan, company commander of RAB-11 Narsingdi Camp, confirmed the arrest.

He said that on the day of the incident on 18 May at around 5.30am, the woman rebuked, abused and beat the female university student for her attire and took pictures of the victim on her mobile phone. He said RAB would hold a press conference on Monday to provide further detail in this regard.

It is seen in the Facebook video that the victim was surrounded by a group of people and a woman was engaged in a heated argument with the victim. An old man was also talking at the time. At one point, when the victim tried to leave the spot, the woman ran after her and captured the victim. The woman also started pulling the victim’s clothes.

At this point the victim ran to the station master's room to save herself from further harassment. The two people with the girl were also beaten up there. They also took shelter in the station master’s room.

Later, the victim called the national emergency number 999 and sought help. After that, police went to the spot and rescued them.

RAB officials said that the woman changed her house frequently after the news was published in the media. She even changed her phone number and so it took time to arrest her.

Earlier, the detective branch (DB) of Narsingdi district police arrested a man named Md Ismail from the Narsingdi Railway Station area two days after the incident. Later, the arrestee was handed over to Bhairab railway police. A day later, he was shown arrested under Section 54 and was taken to the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Court of Narsingdi. The court ordered to imprison the arrestee and file a case over this incident.

Imayedul Jahedi, in-charge of Narsingdi railway police outpost, filed a case with Bhairab Railway police station that night mentioning the names of Md Ismail and Marzia Akter and accusing eight to 10 unidentified persons.

