Prime accused arrested

It is seen in the Facebook video that the victim was surrounded by a group of people and a woman was engaged in a heated argument with the victim. An old man was also talking at the time. At one point, when the victim tried to leave the spot, the woman ran after her and captured the victim. The woman also started pulling the victim’s clothes.

At this point the victim ran to the station master's room to save herself from further harassment. The two people with the girl were also beaten up there. They also took shelter in the station master’s room.

Later, the victim called the national emergency number 999 and sought help. After that, police went to the spot and rescued them.