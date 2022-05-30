Prime accused arrested

It is seen in the Facebook video that the victim was surrounded by a group of people and a woman was engaged in a heated argument with the victim. An old man was also talking at the time. At one point, when the victim tried to leave the spot, the woman ran after her and captured the victim. The woman also started pulling the victim’s clothes.
At this point the victim ran to the station master's room to save herself from further harassment. The two people with the girl were also beaten up there. They also took shelter in the station master’s room.
Later, the victim called the national emergency number 999 and sought help. After that, police went to the spot and rescued them.
RAB officials said that the woman changed her house frequently after the news was published in the media. She even changed her phone number and so it took time to arrest her.
Earlier, the detective branch (DB) of Narsingdi district police arrested a man named Md Ismail from the Narsingdi Railway Station area two days after the incident. Later, the arrestee was handed over to Bhairab railway police. A day later, he was shown arrested under Section 54 and was taken to the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Court of Narsingdi. The court ordered to imprison the arrestee and file a case over this incident.
Imayedul Jahedi, in-charge of Narsingdi railway police outpost, filed a case with Bhairab Railway police station that night mentioning the names of Md Ismail and Marzia Akter and accusing eight to 10 unidentified persons.