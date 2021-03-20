Prime accused arrested over attack on minority houses in Sunamganj

Members of Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) arrested the prime accused in a case over the attack on Hindu houses in Sunamganj's Shalla upazila from Kulaura upazila in Moulvibazar district on Saturday, reports UNB.

The arrestee was identified as Shahidul Islam Swadhin, a member of Sarmangal union parishad in Dirai upazila of Sunamganj district.

The PBI team arrested Swadhin from Gurabhui area of Kulaura upazila around 3:30 am, said superintendent of PBI Police Mohammad Khaled Uz Zaman.