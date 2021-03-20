Crime and Law

Prime accused arrested over attack on minority houses in Sunamganj

Prothom Alo English Desk
Moulvibazar
Members of Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) arrested the prime accused in a case over the attack on Hindu houses in Sunamganj's Shalla upazila from Kulaura upazila in Moulvibazar district on Saturday, reports UNB.

The arrestee was identified as Shahidul Islam Swadhin, a member of Sarmangal union parishad in Dirai upazila of Sunamganj district.

The PBI team arrested Swadhin from Gurabhui area of Kulaura upazila around 3:30 am, said superintendent of PBI Police Mohammad Khaled Uz Zaman.

On Wednesday, Hefajat-e-Islam followers vandalised several Hindu houses in Sunamganj over a Facebook post flaking the party's joint secretary general Maulana Mamunul Haque.

Shalla police station officer-in-charge Nazmul Huq said several houses in the upazila's Noagaon village were attacked.

Two separate cases were filed against 700 people on Thursday over the attack on Hindu houses, said Shalla police station’s officer-in-charge Md Nazmul Haque.

