Prime suspect in Sunamganj woman rape case detained

Prothom Alo English Desk
Sunamganj
Demonstrator sit on the road seeking justice for rape victims
Demonstrator sit on the road seeking justice for rape victims Reuters file photo

Police in a drive arrested the prime suspect in a case, filed over the reported rape of young woman after torturing her father in Jagannathpur upazila of Sunamganj district, from Sarail, Brahmanbaria on Friday, reports UNB.

The arrested was identified as Shamim Ahmed, a suspected yaba trader of Gotgaon village in Sunamganj.

A team of Jagannathpur police station with the help of DB (Detective Branch) police arrested Shamim from Beltala in Brahmanbaria around 4:00pm, UNB quoted Mosleh Uddin, officer-in-charge of Jagannathpur police station as saying.

Advertisement

With Shamim, six people have so far been arrested in this connection.

Shamim had picked the victim up from her Aliganj Bazar house to another place and violated her a few days ago.

On 5 October, Shamim along with his associates went to the victim’s house for the second time and beat up the father of the victim with iron rod as they failed to find out the victim.

The victim’s father had sent his daughter away to another place.

Later, police rescued the victim from sadar upazila in Habiganj on 6 October.

A case was filed with Jagannathpur police station in this connection.

More News

15-year-old girl 'gang-raped' in Lalmonirhat

15-year-old girl 'gang-raped' in Lalmonirhat

Man arrested for ‘raping’ niece in Khulna

Arrest illustration

Two cases transferred to PBI

Abdur Rahim and Rahmat Ullah, two accused in the incident of assaulting a woman after stripping off her in Noakhali, are at Begumganj police station on Monday

Another housewife ‘gang raped’ in Chattogram, 8 detained

Another housewife ‘gang raped’ in Chattogram, 8 detained