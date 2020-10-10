Prime suspect in Sunamganj woman rape case detained

Police in a drive arrested the prime suspect in a case, filed over the reported rape of young woman after torturing her father in Jagannathpur upazila of Sunamganj district, from Sarail, Brahmanbaria on Friday, reports UNB.
The arrested was identified as Shamim Ahmed, a suspected yaba trader of Gotgaon village in Sunamganj.
A team of Jagannathpur police station with the help of DB (Detective Branch) police arrested Shamim from Beltala in Brahmanbaria around 4:00pm, UNB quoted Mosleh Uddin, officer-in-charge of Jagannathpur police station as saying.
With Shamim, six people have so far been arrested in this connection.
Shamim had picked the victim up from her Aliganj Bazar house to another place and violated her a few days ago.
On 5 October, Shamim along with his associates went to the victim’s house for the second time and beat up the father of the victim with iron rod as they failed to find out the victim.
The victim’s father had sent his daughter away to another place.
Later, police rescued the victim from sadar upazila in Habiganj on 6 October.
A case was filed with Jagannathpur police station in this connection.