Prime suspect in Sunamganj woman rape case detained

Police in a drive arrested the prime suspect in a case, filed over the reported rape of young woman after torturing her father in Jagannathpur upazila of Sunamganj district, from Sarail, Brahmanbaria on Friday, reports UNB.

The arrested was identified as Shamim Ahmed, a suspected yaba trader of Gotgaon village in Sunamganj.

A team of Jagannathpur police station with the help of DB (Detective Branch) police arrested Shamim from Beltala in Brahmanbaria around 4:00pm, UNB quoted Mosleh Uddin, officer-in-charge of Jagannathpur police station as saying.