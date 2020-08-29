Prisoner caught after fleeing from Mitford Hospital

The prisoner, who fled while undergoing treatment at Mitford Hospital in the capital early Saturday, has been detained, police said.
Mintu Mia, 28, was detained from the Mitford area around 2:00pm, said jailer of the central jail, Mahbubul Islam.
The prisoner is an accused in a lawsuit filed under the narcotics control act with Gopalpur police station in Tangail.
He was shifted Keraniganj Central Jail from Tangail District Jail for treatment. He was taken to the hospital from Keraniganj Central Jail on Friday night.
This was the second prison escape incident in a month. Earlier, on 6 August, an inmate of Kashimpur Central Jail-2 escaped prison using a ladder that he made himself
Around 12:00pm today, jailer Mahbubul Islam told Prothom Alo that Mintu went to the house of his father-in-law in Gazipur to meet his children. But the law enforcement could not detain him from there. He told his father-in-law that he would return to Tangail.
Later, around 2:00pm, the jailer said they learnt about Mintu Mia after talking to his father-in-law and wife. Later, he was detained.
Mahbubul further said they were investigating how Mintu fled the hospital in spite of having three guards with him.
