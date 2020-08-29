Now prisoner flees from Mitford Hospital

A prisoner fled from Mitford Hospital in the capital early Saturday. He fled the hospital around 4:30am.

Mintu Mia, 28, is an accused in a lawsuit filed under the narcotics control act with Gopalpur police station in Tangail.

The prisoner was shifted Keraniganj Central Jail from Tangail District Jail for treatment. He was taken to the hospital from Keraniganj Central Jail on Friday night.