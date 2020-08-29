Now prisoner flees from Mitford Hospital

A prisoner fled from Mitford Hospital in the capital early Saturday. He fled the hospital around 4:30am.
Mintu Mia, 28, is an accused in a lawsuit filed under the narcotics control act with Gopalpur police station in Tangail.
The prisoner was shifted Keraniganj Central Jail from Tangail District Jail for treatment. He was taken to the hospital from Keraniganj Central Jail on Friday night.
Jailor of the central jail, Mahbubul Islam, told Prothom Alo that they were investigating how he fled the hospital though there were three guards with Mintu.
He further said they were taking preparation to file a case in this regard and sending people to Mintu’s home.
This is the second incident of escaping of prisoner in a month. Earlier, on 6 August, an inmate of Kashimpur Central Jail-2 escaped prison using a ladder that he made himself.