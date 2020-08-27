Man escapes Dhaka jail using self-made ladder

An inmate of the Kashimpur Central Jail-2 has escaped prison using a ladder that he made himself.

Abu Bakar Siddik, who had been sentenced to life in prison, was not wearing the prison uniform he launched this escapade.

None of the jail guards intercepted him on his way out. And they did not ask him why he was making that ladder either.

A probe body formed by the government to look into the escape has revealed all this information. The committee examined the CCTV footage and spoke to 42 officers and employees before filing their report to the home ministry.