Sagar-Runi murder case: Probe report submission deferred for 87th time

The court has announced 26 April as the next date to submit the report.
The couple was brutally murdered in their rented apartment in West Rajabazar on 11 February 2012.
Sagar Sarowar was a broadcast news editor in Maasranga TV and Meherun Runi was a senior reporter in ATN News. Their four-year-old son Mahir Sarowar Megh was present at the apartment at the time of the murder.
Runi’s brother Nousher Alam lodged the murder case at the Sher-e-Bangla Nagar police station. Four days later, the investigation was handed over to Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s (DMP) Detective Branch (DB).
On 18 April 2012, 62 days after they got the investigative duty, DB accepted failure. The court then instructed RAB to investigate the case.