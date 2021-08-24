Prosecution witnesses’ testimony ends in graft case against ex-CJ Sinha

Recording testimony of prosecution witnesses (PW) ended on Tuesday in a case against former Chief Justice (CJ) Surendra Kumar Sinha and 10 others for allegedly embezzling Tk 40 million (4 crore) from the then Farmers Bank and laundering the money abroad, reports BSS.

Judge Sheikh Nazmul Alam of Dhaka Special Judge Court-4 after that adjourned the hearing till 29 August. The defence is scheduled to produce witnesses on that day.