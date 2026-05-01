They tied up church’s Father inside, looted cash and other belongings

Miscreants stormed at the De Mazenod Church in the capital’s Baridhara in the dead of Tuesday night, tied up the hands, legs, and mouth of the church’s director, and looted Tk 250,000.

Police said three people were arrested from Thursday morning to Friday morning in operations conducted in Dhaka and in remote char areas of Ramgati in Lakshmipur district in connection with the robbery at the church,’ where the perpetrators climbed over the boundary wall and cut through the grill.

Police also recovered Tk 248,000, a passport, a national identity card, and grill-cutting equipment from their possession.