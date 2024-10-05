Obaidul Quader, Sheikh Helal, Tarique Siddique behind graft in road projects

Although National Development Engineers (NDE) debuted in the road construction sector at the end of 2017, the company is a wonder among the road construction contractors.

Within just six years, they got contracts of Tk 85 billion separately and jointly, which is 10 per cent of the total works done in the last 12 years.

Speaking to Prothom Alo on condition of anonymity, seven roads and highways department (RHD) officials said NDE used to manipulate tenders through former road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader to get the contracts.

The former minister had told the officials that Sheikh Hasina’s former military adviser Tarique Ahmed Siddique was behind the company.

Analysing the projects taken up by the RHD from 2011-12 to 2023-24, it was found that only 15 companies like NDE got 90 per cent of the work in terms of expenditure. The previous government spent more than Tk 830 billion in 12 years. And those 15 contracting agencies got contracts worth around Tk 750 billion individually or jointly.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) professor Shamsul Haque said, “Illegal practices like manipulation to get contracts, withdrawing money for below standard works and charging additional bills showing extra work without doing them, were ‘open secrets’ during the rule of the Awami League. It was like an epidemic of corruption.”