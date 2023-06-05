Youth stabbed to death in Faridpur

A 23-year-old man was murdered by a group of miscreants in Faridpur’s Boalmari upazilaw on Sunday, reports UNB.
Muhammad Abdul Wahab, officer-in-charge (OC) of Boalmari police station, confirmed the matter saying the deceased was identified as Mehedi Mridha, son of Salam Mridha of Kamargram Mridha Bari area. He was a mason by profession.
According to the locals Mehedi left home around 9:00pm, but he did not come back.
Later, at around 10:00 pm, locals found Mehedi’s body near a chicken farm in Raipur area. His body was covered in blood at the time.
Locals rushed him to the emergency of the Upazila Health Complex where the physician on duty declared Mehedi dead on arrival.
Meanwhile, deceased’s wife Sonia Begum has claimed a person named Sayed was behind the killing. She told the newspersons that her husband had a dispute with Sayed over a piece of land. He even filed a case against Mehedi Mridha in recent time.
“Sayed and his people might have killed Mehedi,” she claimed.
Speaking to the newspersons, OC Muhammad Abdul Wahab of Boalmari police station said that based on information, they recovered the body from the hospital.
Legal proceedings over the incident are underway, the OC added.