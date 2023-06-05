Youth stabbed to death in Faridpur

Later, at around 10:00 pm, locals found Mehedi’s body near a chicken farm in Raipur area. His body was covered in blood at the time.

Locals rushed him to the emergency of the Upazila Health Complex where the physician on duty declared Mehedi dead on arrival.

Meanwhile, deceased’s wife Sonia Begum has claimed a person named Sayed was behind the killing. She told the newspersons that her husband had a dispute with Sayed over a piece of land. He even filed a case against Mehedi Mridha in recent time.