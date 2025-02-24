Countrywide combined patrols begin tonight: Home adviser
The government will deploy combined patrol teams across the country from Monday night in a bid to curb crime and strengthen public security, home affairs adviser Lieutenant General (retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury announced.
He said law enforcement agencies will ramp up their activities as incidents of mugging and robbery have surged in different parts of the country, including the capital, he told reporters after a meeting of the core committee on law and order at the secretariat.
"I would say the law-and-order situation is satisfactory. But there is room for improvement," the adviser said.
Previously, it used to take days to learn about incidents like the Banasree case, but now information is received immediately, he added.
Jahangir Alam said minor incidents always occur, including in recent days, but discussions were held on preventive measures to ensure they do not happen in the future. "We do not want a single such incident to take place," he added.
When asked about directives given to law enforcement agencies, he said, "You will see their increased activities from tonight."
Regarding public concerns over safety, he said, "We held today's meeting to reassure the public. Law enforcement agencies have been given specific instructions to start their intensified operations from this evening, and people will feel the difference right away."