Countrywide combined patrols begin tonight: Home adviser

The government will deploy combined patrol teams across the country from Monday night in a bid to curb crime and strengthen public security, home affairs adviser Lieutenant General (retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury announced.

He said law enforcement agencies will ramp up their activities as incidents of mugging and robbery have surged in different parts of the country, including the capital, he told reporters after a meeting of the core committee on law and order at the secretariat.

"I would say the law-and-order situation is satisfactory. But there is room for improvement," the adviser said.