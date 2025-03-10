Magura child rape: 4 accused remanded in hearing held midnight

The police couldn’t produce the accused in the case filed over raping an eight-year-old child in Magura before the court due to security concerns. Given the situation, the court held the hearing on the remand plea late in the night.

The court has granted a five-day remand for each of the prime accused - the father-in-law, mother-in-law and brother-in-law of the victim's sister. Magura chief judicial magistrate Abdul Matin passed the order.

*More to follow…