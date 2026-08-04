Man arrested for suspected murder of dentist wife in Dakkhinkhan

A Dhaka court has granted police a two-day remand to question Mohammad Sohel Rana, the husband of dentist Sara Roksana, 42, in connection with her murder in the capital's Dakshinkhan area.

The order was passed on Monday by Metropolitan Magistrate Aminul Islam Junaid.

The investigating officer had sought a seven-day remand for interrogation. Following a hearing, the court approved a two-day remand.

The order was confirmed by Abu Bakar Siddique, a Sub-Inspector attached to the prosecution division of the Dhaka courts.

During the hearing, defence counsel Shahabuddin Sheikh opposed the remand request and sought bail for his client.

He argued that Sohel Rana had been wrongfully arrested and, although there had been marital discord between the couple, he was not responsible for the killing.