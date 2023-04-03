Rohingya youth killed after abduction

A ring of armed miscreants kidnapped a young man from his home and murdered him with a gunshot before slitting his throat as well at a Rohingya camp in Cox's Bazar's Ukhiya, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Syed Alam, 28, was son of Noor Islam of Ukhiya’s Camp no.

Officer-in-charge (OC) of Ukhiya police station, Sheikh Mohammad Ali, said the incident occurred on Sunday at around 3:30 pm at Ukhiya’s Rohingya camp no. 8 West Block.