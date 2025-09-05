Vandalism and arson at Nural Pagla’s shrine in Rajbari, 50 injured

An attack involving vandalism and arson took place at the shrine of Nurul Haque, widely known as Nural Pagla, in Goalanda of Rajbari after the Juma prayers on Friday.

At least 50 people were injured in the violence, which erupted after a pre-announced protest rally organised by the “Iman-Aqidah Protection Committee”.

Police, RAB and army personnel were deployed on site to bring the situation under control.