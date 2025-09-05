Vandalism and arson at Nural Pagla’s shrine in Rajbari, 50 injured
An attack involving vandalism and arson took place at the shrine of Nurul Haque, widely known as Nural Pagla, in Goalanda of Rajbari after the Juma prayers on Friday.
At least 50 people were injured in the violence, which erupted after a pre-announced protest rally organised by the “Iman-Aqidah Protection Committee”.
Police, RAB and army personnel were deployed on site to bring the situation under control.
According to local sources, Nurul Haque had established an “Astana” at his home in Ward No. 5 of Goalanda Pourashava. On 23 August, he passed away due to old age complications. That night, his body was buried inside the shrine in an elevated grave, several feet above ground. The incident burial sparked discontent among the local alem (clerical) community, who demanded that the grave be levelled.
On Tuesday, the Iman-Aqidah Protection Committee held a press conference accusing immoral practices at the shrine. They issued some demands, including levelling the grave, warning that otherwise they would hold a protest rally after Juma prayers on Friday at the Goalanda Ansar Club ground, followed by a “March for Goalanda”.
Witnesses reported that following prayers today, the upazila unit of the Committee staged its rally at the club grounds. A group of men, armed with spades, sledgehammers and sticks, joined the gathering. Despite attempts by local clerics and law enforcement to dissuade them, the group marched towards Nurul Haque’s shrine. On their way, they vandalised two police vehicles and the car of the Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO).
Clashes broke out when the attackers tried to storm the shrine. Followers of Nurul Haque threw bricks in an attempt to repel them, which was met with counter-attacks from the other side.
At one stage of the attack, several hundreds people scaled the walls, stormed the compound, and carried out widespread vandalism. Several devotees were brutally beaten, the shrine was ransacked, and Nurul Haque’s body was exhumed. It was later taken to the Padmar Mor (intersection) near Goalanda bus stand on the Dhaka–Khulna highway, where it was set alight.
Medical officer Kaushik Kumar Das of Goalanda Upazila Health Complex confirmed that those injured bore marks of brickbats, sticks and sharp weapons.
Superintendent of Police in Rajbari, Kamrul Islam said that the situation was now under control, although the exact number of casualties remained unconfirmed.
He added that the shrine was currently under the protection of law enforcement agencies.