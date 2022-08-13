Crime

Newsperson critically injured in 'deadly' attack in Moulvibazar

Prothom Alo English Desk
Map of Moulvibzar district
Map of Moulvibzar district

A newsperson of a local newspaper was critically injured in a "swift, bloody and merciless" attack in Moulvibazar's Kamalganj on Saturday, police said.

According to the locals, three people on a motorcycle waylaid Abdul Basid Khan, correspondent of Kamalganj-based newspaper Daily Khabarpatra, new agency UNB reports.

Basid, who was returning to his office after covering a story, suffered serious wounds after being repeatedly stabbed by them.

"Hearing Basid’s scream, locals rushed to the spot and took him to Kamalganj Upazila Health Complex. He was later transferred to Sylhet Osmani Medical College Hospital as his condition worsened," Yeardos Hasan, officer-in-charge (OC) of Kamalganj police station, said.

It was not possible to say who was behind the fatal attack. However, it is clear that the miscreants had the intention to kill or severely injure Basid, he added.

"Basid is now undergoing treatment at Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital. And police are conducting drives to arrest the suspects," Yeardos said.

