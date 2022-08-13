Newsperson critically injured in 'deadly' attack in Moulvibazar

A newsperson of a local newspaper was critically injured in a "swift, bloody and merciless" attack in Moulvibazar's Kamalganj on Saturday, police said.

According to the locals, three people on a motorcycle waylaid Abdul Basid Khan, correspondent of Kamalganj-based newspaper Daily Khabarpatra, new agency UNB reports.

Basid, who was returning to his office after covering a story, suffered serious wounds after being repeatedly stabbed by them.