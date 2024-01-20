Sonali Bank: Loans taken in name of labourers, widows, fishermen, beggars

Fatema Begum is a homemaker from Paschim Chaillaytoli village of the upazila’s Vasannadam union. Her husband Md Abdul Jabbar is a daily wager. Recently, Fatema Begum learned that four accounts were opened in her name and a total of Tk 187,728 has been taken as loans from the bank.

Fatema Begum said she never went to Sonali Bank for a loan. Her national identity (ID) card was used for a government allowance 12 years ago, and she received Tk 700. Now she learned her NDI was used to take loans from the bank four times.

According to police, Sonali Bank started serving loan notices to the residents of Vasannadam and Bogachattar unions in November last year and more than 500 people received these notices.

After that several victims complained to various government officials including the superintendent of police on 27 November, and Londgu police station assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Md Joynal was tasked with investigating the allegations.