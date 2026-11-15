294 murders a month on average as 2,938 murder cases filed in 10 months

Sheikh Zakir Hossain, a leader of ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), was shot dead inside his shop at Rupsa upazila in Khulna on Thursday night. Over the past 22 days, six people have been killed and another six injured in shootings in Khulna.

Such killings are not confined to Khulna alone; rather, they are taking place across the country. A total of 2,938 murder cases were filed nationwide in the first 10 months of this year, averaging nearly 294 a month.

Alongside murders, incidents of extortion, robbery, mugging and the public use of firearms have heightened concerns over law and order in the country.

People from various walks of life say the law-and-order situation has yet to improve as expected, even eight months after the government took office. The police, however, say law and order collapsed following the mass uprising but the situation has been gradually improving.