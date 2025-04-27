Tareque Sayeed in condemned cell, served food like other prisoners

Former commanding officer of RAB 11 lieutenant colonel (sacked) Tareque Sayeed Mohammad used to enjoy a comfortable life and eat homemade foods in prison despite being one of the death row convicts in the Narayangaj seven-number case.

This has changed since the fall of the Awami League government on 5 August by the student-people's mass uprising, and the sacked army official now lives in a condemned cell of the Cumilla Central Jail, no longer have a ‘separate’ arrangement and eats foods as served for other prisoners.