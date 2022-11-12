Ex-SP Babul sent to jail over DSA case

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mamunur Rashid passed the order as police produced Babul before the court on Friday after end of his one-day remand in the case concerned and the investigation officer of the case pleaded to keep him behind the bars till the end of probe.
Earlier, the Dhaka court put former SP Babul Akhter on a one-day remand in a case filed by PBI chief under DSA on 10 November.
Banaj Kumar Majumder filed the case under Digital Security Act and Special Powers Act with the capital’s Dhanmandi police station on 27 September.
The other two accused in the case are -- Babul’s father Md. Abdul Wadud, 72, and his brother Md. Habibur Rahman Labu, 45.