700 Bangladeshi prisoners still on run after revolution jailbreaks

Around 700 Bangladeshi prison inmates were still on the run after mass jailbreaks over the summer during the student-led revolution that ousted autocratic former premier Sheikh Hasina, authorities said Wednesday.

Hasina fled in August to neighbouring India, where she remains, as her government collapsed at the peak of a popular revolt.

In the weeks before her departure, revolts or sieges by protesters at five prisons around the Muslim-majority South Asian nation saw roughly 2,200 inmates break out of their cells.