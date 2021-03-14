Quader Mirza among 164 charged for murder

A case has been filed against Awami League leader and Basurhat pourashava mayor Quader Mirza and 163 others with Noakhali court in connection with death of Sramik League leader Alauddin during the Tuesday's clash.

Alauddin’s younger brother Emdad Hossain Raju filed the case with Noakhali chief magistrate court on Sunday.

Quader Mirza’s brother Shahadat Hossain and son Mirza Mashrur Quader Tasik were also made accused in the case.