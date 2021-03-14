Quader Mirza among 164 charged for murder

A case has been filed against Awami League leader and Basurhat pourashava mayor Quader Mirza and 163 others with Noakhali court in connection with death of Sramik League leader Alauddin during the Tuesday's clash.
Alauddin’s younger brother Emdad Hossain Raju filed the case with Noakhali chief magistrate court on Sunday.
Quader Mirza’s brother Shahadat Hossain and son Mirza Mashrur Quader Tasik were also made accused in the case.
Two factions of the ruling party led by Quader Mirza and upazila Awami League organising secretary Mizanur Rahman Badal clashed on Tuesday at Basurhat poura bhaban area which left Alauddin shot dead. At least 20 others also sustained injuries at the clash.
Alauddin was president of Sramik League’s ward No. 1 under Char Fakira union.
Senior judicial magistrate SM Moslem Uddin Miraz took the case into cognisance. The court also asked the officer-in-charge of Companiganj police station Mir Jahedul Haque to inform the court within 15 days if any case has been filed over the incident.
Alauddin’s brother went to Companiganj police station twice on Thursday and Friday to file a case over the incident but the OC allegedly asked him to leave Quader Mirza’s name from the case statement. The police did not take the case as Alauddin's brother refused to drop Quader Mirza’s name.
Lawyer Harunur Rashid Hawlader said that the court has accepted the case filed accusing 164 people and 50-60 unidentified people.
Awami League general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader’s younger brother Quader Mirza hogged the media headline since last 31 December for various remarks centering local and central ruling party leaders.
Supporters of Quader Mirza and Mizanur Rahman Badal clashed on 19 February. Local journalist Burhan Uddin Muzakkir received bullet wounds at the clash and died the following day at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.
They clashed again on 9 March.