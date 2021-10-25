Quran desecration case against Iqbal, 3 others transferred to CID

In footage of closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras, Iqbal could be seen taking the Quran from a local mosque and entering a Durga Puja site. He is later seen walking away with a mace, taken from an idol of Lord Hanuman.
Iqbal said he threw the mace into the pond.
Police filed a case with Cumilla Kotwali police station on 13 October against unnamed people for "besmirching the Quran and hurting religious sentiments," said Cumilla additional superintendent of police M Tanvir Ahmed.
Saturday, Iqbal and three others - Ekram, who called 999 after the incident, and Daroga Bari shrine caretakers Humayun Kabir and Faisal - were placed on a seven-day remand.
The prime accused Iqbal was held from the Cox's Bazar beach Thursday night. He was then taken to the Comilla Police Lines Friday.
On 13 October, a 999 call to police reported that a copy of the Quran was found on the lap of a Hanuman idol, but his weapon, a mace, was missing from a puja site in Cumilla.
Iqbal placed the Quran on the lap of the idol. Ekram called the national emergency helpline "999" to report the "desecration of the holy scripture."
It led to violence against houses and businesses of the Hindu community in several districts, including Cumilla, Chandpur, Noakhali, Chattogram and Rangpur, leaving at least eight people dead and many injured. Of the dead, five were Muslim rioters who died in police firing.
Police identified Iqbal, the prime suspect of the Cumilla puja venue incident, on 20 October after scrutinising the footage of several CCTV cameras.