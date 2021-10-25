Quran desecration case against Iqbal, 3 others transferred to CID

Police handed over the Quran desecration case against Iqbal Hossain and three others to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Sunday, reports UNB.

The instruction came from the police headquarters, Mohammad Rezwan, police super of Cumilla CID, told UNB.

"Also, the law enforcers took Iqbal to the Daroga Bari Mazar Mosque pond at night. At 11:00pm the divers found the mace which went missing from Nanuar Dighi puja site in Cumilla city," Parimal Das, inspector of Cumilla detective branch of police, told UNB.



