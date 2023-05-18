Raids at education minister's APS residence after seizing LSD

A parcel with lethal drug lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) was couriered to Dhaka from Netherlands.

After confiscating the consignment, the department of narcotics control (DNC) raided the government residence of Mafizur Rahman, the assistant personal secretary (APS) of the education minister, Dipu Moni.

While raiding the house on Monday at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in Dhaka, the department arrested Ibrahim Kibria, the brother-in-law of Mafizur. Earlier on the day, the authorities conducted drives at different places of Dhaka and arrested Fardin Khan and Ajraf Ahmed (Ozy) -- friends of Ibrahim.