261 people killed in July: BHRC

Among them, family violence claimed most lives (17), followed by deaths from social violence (15), murders for dowry (2) and murders after abduction (2), according to the report. Besides, 31 deaths were reported as mysterious ones.

Five political murders and two killing by Indian Border Security Force (BSF) were also documented.

“The increasing number of murders can be brought down to zero through dynamic activities of law enforcement agencies,” the organisation said in the report.