Minister requests police to help gold smuggler

A gold smuggling ringleader beat up a youth, who is claimed to be a gold carrier, at Saturia police station in Manikganj.

But the district police said the youth was picked up at the request of a Very Important Person (VIP). They, however, were completely unaware that the VIP phoned them to help a gold smuggler.

Police didn’t disclose the name of the VIP.

But the name was revealed in the investigation of Prothom Alo. It was the parliamentarian of Moulvibazar-1 constituency, Md Shahab Uddin, also the minister for environment, forest and climate change. The gold smuggler, Sultan Mia, who tortured the youth in the police station, is also a resident of Moulvibazar.