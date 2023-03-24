Gold smuggler beats up man in police station

Prothom Alo came across a video footage recorded in August last year at Saturia police station in Manikganj. The footage shows a young man crouching in front of table of the police inspector. A policeman with a pistol in his holster, is standing next to him. A man sitting in the police inspector’s chair is seen threatening the man when the other policeman slapped him suddenly.

The man got up from the inspector's chair and started beating the young man. When he fell to the floor, the man held his head down with his foot and started kicking and punching him.

It appears in the Prothom Alo investigation that the man sitting in the inspector's (investigation) chair seen in the video is not a police officer. He is the leader of a gold smuggling gang, Sultan Mia, from Moulvibazar. He illegally smuggles gold into the country from Dubai. The policeman is assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Tarek Aziz of the police station. ASI Tarek has been suspended and inspector (Investigation) Mohabbat Ali has been transferred when the incident came to light after few months.