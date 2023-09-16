4 Ansar-al-Islam members arrested in separate drives

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested four alleged active operatives of banned militant outfit 'Ansar Al Islam' in separate drives conducted in different places of Thakurgaon and Dinajpur districts Thursday night, BSS reports.

Flight Lieutenant Mahmud Bashir Ahmed, senior assistant director (Media) of RAB-13 confirmed their arrest in a press release issued on Friday night.

It said, “Acting on intelligence, a team of RAB-13 conducted a drive and arrested one militant from Thakurgaon Sadar upazila Thursday night."

The arrested 'Ansar Al Islam' operative has been identified as Md Yasin, 17, son of Md Mohsin Ali of Sadar upazila in Thakurgaon district.