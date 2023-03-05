Charges framed against cricketer Al Amin for torturing wife

A special court in Dhaka on Sunday framed charges against former Bangladesh national team cricketer Al-Amin Hossain in a case filed over torturing his wife for dowry, reports UNB.

Judge Mafroja Pervin of Dhaka Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-8 framed the charges rejecting the discharge petition submitted by the accused.

As a result, a trial in the case has formally begun against Al-Amin.

The tribunal also set 9 April for recording the testimonies of the witnesses.



