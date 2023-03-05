Charges framed against cricketer Al Amin for torturing wife

The special public prosecutor read out the charges and asked the accused whether he is guilty or not. The accused pleaded not guilty and asked for justice.
On 1 September last year, cricketer Al-Amin's wife Israt Jahan lodged a complaint with Mirpur model police station against him over torturing her for dowry. Later, police registered a case.
According to the case statement, Al-Amin demanded Tk 2 million as dowry from his wife and used to beat her as she disagreed to pay the amount.
He also drove her out of the house with their two children on 25 August, it added.