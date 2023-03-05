Crime

Charges framed against cricketer Al Amin for torturing wife

Prothom Alo English Desk

A special court in Dhaka on Sunday framed charges against former Bangladesh national team cricketer Al-Amin Hossain in a case filed over torturing his wife for dowry, reports UNB.

Judge Mafroja Pervin of Dhaka Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-8 framed the charges rejecting the discharge petition submitted by the accused.

As a result, a trial in the case has formally begun against Al-Amin.

The tribunal also set 9 April for recording the testimonies of the witnesses.
 

The special public prosecutor read out the charges and asked the accused whether he is guilty or not. The accused pleaded not guilty and asked for justice.

On 1 September last year, cricketer Al-Amin's wife Israt Jahan lodged a complaint with Mirpur model police station against him over torturing her for dowry. Later, police registered a case.

According to the case statement, Al-Amin demanded Tk 2 million as dowry from his wife and used to beat her as she disagreed to pay the amount.

He also drove her out of the house with their two children on 25 August, it added.

