Murder accused mob lynched in Rajshahi

An accused, who allegedly killed a fish trader, was beaten to death by locals in Bagmara upazila of Rajshahi district on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Aminul Islam, 31, of Atrai upazila in Naogaon district.

Touhidul Islam, officer-in-charge (OC) of Bagmara police station, said Aminul stabbed Abdur Razzak, 33, a fish trader, to death over previous enmity at Ranshibazar while he was having tea at a tea stall around 5:30 pm.