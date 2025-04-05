Murder accused mob lynched in Rajshahi
An accused, who allegedly killed a fish trader, was beaten to death by locals in Bagmara upazila of Rajshahi district on Friday.
The deceased was identified as Aminul Islam, 31, of Atrai upazila in Naogaon district.
Touhidul Islam, officer-in-charge (OC) of Bagmara police station, said Aminul stabbed Abdur Razzak, 33, a fish trader, to death over previous enmity at Ranshibazar while he was having tea at a tea stall around 5:30 pm.
Being chased by the local people, Aminul ran away and took shelter at a house around 7:30 pm.
At one stage, locals caught Aminul, breaking open the door of the house and beat him mercilessly, leaving him dead on the spot.
Two policemen, including sub-inspector Sadiqul Islam, were injured when they tried to resist the locals from entering the house.