RAB official testifies in arms case against Papia, her husband

A Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) officer, also a plaintiff in the arms case filed against expelled Awami Jubo Mohila League Narsingdi district unit general secretary Shamima Nur Papia and her husband Mofizur Rahman Sumon, testified before a Dhaka court on Tuesday.

The court of Dhaka metropolitan sessions judge KM Emrul Kayesh recoded the statement of RAB deputy assistant general (DAD) Shafiqul Islam and fixed Wednesday for the next hearing in the case, reports news agency UNB.

With the RAB deputy assistant general, two witnesses, out of 12, have made their depositions before the court.