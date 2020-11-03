Raihan killing probe report to be filed in ‘2 weeks’

The investigation report on the death of Raihan Ahmed at Bandar Bazar police outpost will be submitted within two weeks, the High Court was informed Monday, reports UNB.

Deputy attorney general Nowroz Rasel Chowdhury informed this while the court was hearing a writ petition seeking proper justice and compensation for Raihan’s family.

Later, the bench of justice Md Mozibur Rahman Miah and justice Mohi Uddin Shamim fixed 16 November to hear the writ petition filed on 12 October.

Advocate Syed Fazle Elahi stood for the writ petitioner.