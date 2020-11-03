Raihan killing probe report to be filed in ‘2 weeks’

Prothom Alo English Desk
Raihan Ahmed
The investigation report on the death of Raihan Ahmed at Bandar Bazar police outpost will be submitted within two weeks, the High Court was informed Monday, reports UNB.

Deputy attorney general Nowroz Rasel Chowdhury informed this while the court was hearing a writ petition seeking proper justice and compensation for Raihan’s family.

Later, the bench of justice Md Mozibur Rahman Miah and justice Mohi Uddin Shamim fixed 16 November to hear the writ petition filed on 12 October.

Advocate Syed Fazle Elahi stood for the writ petitioner.

On 11 October, Raihan, 34, a resident of Akharia in Sylhet city, was beaten to death in police custody, his family said.

His wife Tahmina Akter Tanni filed a case at Kotwali Police Station the following day accusing a number of unidentified people.

Four policemen, including the then in-charge of Bandarbazar Police outpost Sub-Inspector Akbar, were suspended on 12 October. Three policemen were also withdrawn the same day.

The case has been transferred to the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI).

Besides, the Sylhet Metropolitan Police (SMP) formed a committee to look into the death of Raihan. After a primary investigation, it found some policemen guilty of beating Raihan to death.

After the autopsy, doctors said there were 111 injury marks on Raihan’s body and two of his nails were pulled out.

On 22 October, former SMP commissioner Golam Kibria was transferred over widespread criticism of the role of police in Raihan’s death.

