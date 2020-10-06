Rapists should be boycotted by family, expelled from edu institutions: State minister

State minister for women and children affairs Fazilatun Nessa Indira on Tuesday said criminals involved in the gang-rape in Sylhet and Begumganj incidents will be tried by speedy trial tribunals and punished, reports UNB.

“Rapists and torturers of women and children have no social or political identities. They should be boycotted by the family, socially and expelled from educational institutions,” she said at a virtual seminar on the occasion of the National Girl Child Day in the city.

The accused involved in Sylhet and Nokhali rape incidents have been arrested and cases were filed against them, said Indira. “Rapists and torturers of women and children must be punished.”