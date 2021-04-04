Report in rape abetment case against Nur on 21 April

A Dhaka court today set 21 April for submitting report in a case against six, including Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU) former vice-president (VP) Nurul Haque Nur, for alleged abduction, rape, abetting rape and offences under the Digital Security Act.

Today was set for the submission of the investigation report in the case.

But, Dhaka metropolitan magistrate Begum Yeasmin Ara set a new date as the investigation officer (IO) of the case did not submit the report.

On the night of 20 September, a case was filed with Lalbagh police station against Nur for his alleged involvement in provoking a rape incident.