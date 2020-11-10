Retired member of housing authority sued for grabbing plot through forgery

Anti- Corruption Commission (ACC) on Tuesday filed a case against a former member of the National Housing Authority (NHA) for grabbing a plot in the capital’s Mirpur area through forgery.

ACC headquarters’ deputy director Hafizul Islam filed the case with the anti-graft body’s Dhaka-1 coordinated office against Badiul Alam, who is now retired.

The plot was actually allotted to a certain Fazlul Haque Chowdhury by the housing authority in 1994. He paid the money in four instalments but died in January 1996 before the property was handed over to him. The NHA kept Fazlul Haque’s children waiting instead of handing over the land to them.