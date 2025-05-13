Ramna bomb attack: HC commutes sentences of 7 convicts

The High Court (HC) has commuted the sentences of seven death row convicts in the case filed over the Ramna bomb attack 24 years ago.

One of them has been sentenced to life in prison and the remaining six were sentenced to 10 years in prison in the new verdict.

The HC bench of justice Mostafa Zaman Islam and justice Nasrin Akter passed the order. Following the hearing of the death reference of the accused, their appeal and jail appeal, the HC started delivering the verdict on 8 May.

After reading out the initial part of the verdict, the court scheduled 13 May for delivering the complete verdict in the case.

The sentence of former deputy minister Abdus Salam Pintu’s brother Md Tajuddin, who was sentenced to death by the trial court, has been reduced to life in prison.

Another death row convict in the case Mufti Abdul Hannan has already been executed in another case – Sylhet grenade attack case. The HC has declared his appeal as finished.