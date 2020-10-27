Rifat Murder Case: Verdict against 14 juvenile accused today

A Barguna court is set to deliver the verdict against 14 juvenile accused in the much-talked-about Rifat Sharif murder case on Tuesday.

Judge Hafizur Rahman of Barguna Children’s Court will pronounce the verdict.

Among the 14 accused, eight are now on bail and the rest in the children’s unit of Barguna jail. All the accused are being produced before the court.

The court framed charges against the 14 juveniles accused on 8 January this year.