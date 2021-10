Police have arrested two suspected drug peddlers, including a Rohingya, in Chattogram and seized narcotics worth Tk 10 crore from their possession, reports news agency UNB.

The arrestees have been identified as Foysal Ahmed alias Fazal, 29, and Zahid Alam, 20. Among them, Zahid lives in the Kutupalong Rohingya camp in Teknaf upazila.