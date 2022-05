Confirming the matter, assistant director of Chattogram Divisional Passport and Visa Office, Mahmudul Haque said, the accused submitted her passport application under the name Zobaida Khanam showing the address of Salimpur in Sitakunda. Officers there doubted her identity.

Later, her fingerprints showed that she was Juraira Bibi and registered as a resident of the Rohingya camp, he said.